MU Will Remove Tiger Mosaic

Alumni paid for the $200,000 artwork, and attempts to maintain and restore it weren't cheap either.

"I was very impressed," said grad Andrew Marjamaa. "It was a lot of work. They spent a lot of time."

But, another MU alum, Chris Pieper, when asked if he is sorry to see the tiger spot go, responded, "No, I don't miss the mosaic!"

And what would Pieper like to replace it?

"Maybe bricks with people's names on them like alums, like the ones around the [Speakers'] Circle. I think that's cool. I'd like to see something that represents Mizzou," he explained.

There's no word yet from MU officials about the tiger spot's removal date. Jackson will be part of the committee that will decide what will replace it.