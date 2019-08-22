MU Wins Season Opener

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Saturday, September 02 2006 Sep 2, 2006 Saturday, September 02, 2006 10:33:41 PM CDT September 02, 2006 in Sports

Daniel threw scoring passes on the Tigers' first three possessions. He added another in the second quarter and broke the record in the fourth in a game in which Missouri outgained Murray State 589-150.

"We saw glimpses of a guy that has lots of ability and is a good leader as well as an accurate thrower," Missouri coach Gary Pinkel said of Daniel. "He also has a lot of good players around him."

Daniel was unaware he broke the record -- he thought he tied it -- and said little about it. "It was good to get a win," he said.  It was a less than stellar debut for new Racers coach Matt Griffin. Murray State didn't have a first down until midway through the second quarter and trailed 35-0 at halftime.

"They came out a lot faster than us," Griffin said. "They were ready. I'm not sure we were."

Brad Smith is Missouri's all-time leader in rushing and passing and owned or shared 69 school, Big 12 and NCAA records. Daniel erased one of them already -- Smith was among six quarterbacks who previously threw four touchdown passes in a game, doing so in last season's 44-17 opening-game win over Arkansas State.

The Tigers needed just six plays to take control against Murray State, a Division I-AA team that was 2-9 last season and 0-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Daniel's quick toss to Will Franklin became a 60-yard scoring pass when Franklin spun past the cornerback and ran untouched into the end zone. Daniel connected with Brad Ekwerekwu on an 8-yard touchdown pass and with Chase Coffman on a 3-yard score later in the first quarter  as the Tigers drove effortlessly against Murray State. In the second quarter, Marcus Woods scored on a 2-yard run and Daniel and Franklin connected again, this time on a 34-yard scoring pass in the final minute of the half.  The record-breaking touchdown pass came with 10:53 to play when Daniel hit a wide-open Jared Perry down the left sideline, putting Missouri ahead 47-0.

The Tigers also scored on a safety in the third quarter when Sean Weatherspoon blocked a punt out of the end zone, and on a 38-yard third-quarter field goal by Jeff Wolfert. Nine different Missouri receivers made catches, led by Coffman's seven for 64 yards and Franklin's four for 138 yards. Missouri also gained 256 yards rushing, led by Tony Temple, who gained 119 yards on 15 carries. Woods had 53 yards on five carries and Brandon Coleman's lone run, on the final series of the game, was for 62 yards.

Missouri's defense played well, too, limiting Murray State to 27 net rushing yards on 25 attempts and 123 combined passing yards. Murray State starting quarterback Ryne Salyer was 8-of-13 for 39 yards with a lost fumble and an interception. Backup Zac Barnard was 12-of-17 for 84 yards and a touchdown. The Racers' leading rusher, Chad Cook, gained 12 yards on 31 carries.

Murray State spoiled the shutout in the final minutes of the game on a 13-yard TD pass from Barnard to Nate Moore. The 72-yard drive amounted to nearly half of the Racers' total yardage for the game.

Pinkel, who is now 30-30 at Mizzou, said the Tigers, trying to improve on a 7-5 mark and a 4-4 Big 12 record in 2005, won't enjoy the victory for long. "Don't blow it out of proportion, enjoy the victory, and let's get better," he said.

 

More News

Grid
List

MU Police Department pronounce individual dead on scene
MU Police Department pronounce individual dead on scene
COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department responded to a call at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to check on an... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:05:15 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Morgan County deputies are looking for man who fled from Eldon police
Morgan County deputies are looking for man who fled from Eldon police
MORGAN COUNTY - A motorcycle pursuit has Morgan County deputies and Eldon Police looking for a subject. The pursuit... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:57:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

School of the Osage School District has possible data breach
School of the Osage School District has possible data breach
OSAGE BEACH - An outside education service vendor used by multiple school districts across the state announced it had a... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:51:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Boone County farmers are working together to repair levee
Boone County farmers are working together to repair levee
Farmers in southern Boone County are working together to repair a levee that broke after floods in June. The levee... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Maries County Sheriff Office continues to investigate arson fire
Maries County Sheriff Office continues to investigate arson fire
VIENNA - The Maries County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate a house fire that they say someone intentionally started... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 6:59:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Columbia College unveils new residence hall
Columbia College unveils new residence hall
COLUMBIA – Students at Columbia College moved into a brand new residence hall Wednesday, the first housing structure built on... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:47:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

USDA Report: Crop conditions getting worse
USDA Report: Crop conditions getting worse
PRAIRIE HOME - The USDA released a weekly crop progress report Monday showing an incline in crop yield, but a... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Humane Society asks Callaway County for funding
Humane Society asks Callaway County for funding
FULTON -- The Callaway County Humane Society is hoping to see additional funds from the county in its 2020 budget.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:42:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Governor Parson calls special session to discuss vehicle sales tax ruling
Governor Parson calls special session to discuss vehicle sales tax ruling
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson issued a proclamation Wednesday ordering the state legislature to convene in a special session. ... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:44:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Man resists arrest, unlawfully possessing firearm near Fulton McDonald's
Man resists arrest, unlawfully possessing firearm near Fulton McDonald's
FULTON, Mo. - Fulton Police Department said it arrested a man attempting to flee a scene involving firearms. Authorities... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:05:00 AM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Early childhood literacy seminar to teach impact of childhood reading
Early childhood literacy seminar to teach impact of childhood reading
School is starting back up again, but reading might not be the first thing on a child’s mind. A workshop... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:50:00 AM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Ex-husband of missing Columbia woman extradited to Boone County
Ex-husband of missing Columbia woman extradited to Boone County
COLUMBIA - The man who allegedly killed a woman who has been missing since 2006 arrived in Boone County Tuesday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 9:28:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

One person hurt in fire at Camdenton auto shop
One person hurt in fire at Camdenton auto shop
CAMDENTON - One person has minor burns after a fire Tuesday evening at an auto shop in Camdenton. According... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 9:07:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

Columbia city council approves medical marijuana amendments
Columbia city council approves medical marijuana amendments
COLUMBIA - Businesses who are applying for their medical marijuana licenses in Columbia are one step closer after Monday night's... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 6:40:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 6:30:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

Jefferson City prepares to open new high school
Jefferson City prepares to open new high school
JEFFERSON CITY - Construction crews are continuing to work on both Jefferson City public high schools in preparation for classes... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 5:45:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Arson suspects questioned after fire injuring firefighters
UPDATE: Arson suspects questioned after fire injuring firefighters
VIENNA - Multiple suspects are currently being questioned after officials said someone intentionally started the house fire leading to an... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 3:59:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

Jefferson City resident reacts to FEMA recovery center closing
Jefferson City resident reacts to FEMA recovery center closing
JEFFERSON CITY - The FEMA recovery center for Cole County closed its doors Tuesday. The center helped hundreds of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 3:51:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
3am 71°
4am 70°
5am 69°
6am 68°