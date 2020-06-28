MU won't outsource landscaping services

COLUMBIA —After a "thorough review of proposals" from outside vendors, MU won't outsource landscape services, according to a news release from the university.

The review committee determined that there were no cost savings in any of the bids to justify outsourcing the services, according to the statement.

The university spends about $1.2 million on landscaping services and employs about 30 staff, according to the statement.

The announcement comes after continued protests from MU employees over job security.

A second request for proposals for custodial services was also issued by the university this summer, and a determination of those services has not yet been made.