MU workers demand 'livable wage'

COLUMBIA - Some University of Missouri workers and the union representing them are holding a demonstration Thursday to demand higher wages.

The group calls itself "15 for Mizzou." Labor union, Laborers Local 77 represents it. It is demanding the university pay all of its workers a living wage, which it considers to be $15 an hour.

In a Facebook event post, the group says it will gather for a demonstration at the Traditions Plaza on MU's campus then walk over to the university's Memorial Union where the UM Board of Curators is set to meet. The group said it will hold a press conference there "to pressure the Board of Curators to raise their wages."

Eric Scott, a representative of Laborers Local 77, said MU has a special responsibility to raise wages because of its role in the community.

"This is our region's biggest employer," Scott said. "This is the center for economic life and cultural life and all sorts of other things here in Columbia and they should just be paying their workers a living wage."

MU in the past has met with the workers to bargain about wages. In April, MU spokesperson Christian Basi told KOMU the issue is more complicated than it appears.