MU workers demand 'livable wage'
COLUMBIA - Some University of Missouri workers and the union representing them are holding a demonstration Thursday to demand higher wages.
The group calls itself "15 for Mizzou." Labor union, Laborers Local 77 represents it. It is demanding the university pay all of its workers a living wage, which it considers to be $15 an hour.
In a Facebook event post, the group says it will gather for a demonstration at the Traditions Plaza on MU's campus then walk over to the university's Memorial Union where the UM Board of Curators is set to meet. The group said it will hold a press conference there "to pressure the Board of Curators to raise their wages."
Eric Scott, a representative of Laborers Local 77, said MU has a special responsibility to raise wages because of its role in the community.
“It’s not a simple decision to move one aspect of the compensation package or another,” he said. “If I move something over here, I may not be able to move something over there for four, five or ten years because now I have to deal with the cost of this.”
The group said "it's time for Mizzou to follow the lead being set by cities like St. Louis and Columbia by guaranteeing a living wage for all of its employees."
KOMU reached out to MU for a comment and will update this story with its response.
The '15 for Mizzou' demonstration will begin at MU's Tradition's Plaza at 3:30pm and move to Memorial Union at 3:45pm.