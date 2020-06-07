MU workers march to Chancellor's Residence on MU's campus at Rally to Protect Mizzou Jobs

By: Isabella Ledonne, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - MU employees and Missouri union workers marched through MU's campus on Saturday to deliver their list of demands to the Chancellor's Residence on Francis Quadrangle. 

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has made significant layoffs, furloughs, travel bans and spending restrictions. The protest on Saturday consisted of mainly custodial and landscaping employees, who fear their jobs will be outsourced, privatized or cut completely after the pandemic. 

Protesters and community members demand the UM Board of Curators not outsource union jobs to lessen the budget gap created by COVID-19. Employees fear by privatizing their jobs, they would lose benefits. Some workers also fear a reduction in wages if they have not already taken a voluntary pay reduction with the university. 

Sheila Pittman is a custodian at the University of Missouri. She said the university hasn't been communicating with employees the status of their jobs in these uncertain times. 

"I heard through the grapevine we may all be losing our jobs, and that's not fair," Pittman said. "I was asked to turn in my keys and I don't know if I still have a job because no one has told me anything."

Pittman also explained that because she's been working with on MU's campus for seven years, the lack of communication isn't acceptable during hard times. 

"They've [the university] has been there for me through my battle with breast cancer and my heart attack," Pittman said. "But COVID is what is going to make me lose my job? Then they need to tell me that and not keep me waiting."

As of June 5, the University of Missouri has had a total of 117 layoffs to save $4.31 million. There have been 2,129 furloughs to save $2.98 million. 

The Rally to Protect Mizzou Jobs comes at a time among national and local protests for the Black Lives Matter movement. Andrew Hutchinson is the mid Missouri organizer for Missouri Jobs with Justice. He led the chants during the rally that are similar to chants heard during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations. 

"No justice, no peace!" Hutchinson chanted. "What's disgusting? Union busting!"

The rally ended at the Chancellor's Residence where organizers delivered their list of demands. The interim Chancellor and President Mun Choi was not at the residence. 

Protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night
Protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night
COLUMBIA - Police brutality protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night. Over 150 protesters made their way down... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 7:51:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

George Floyd's brother to testify before Congress on police accountability
George Floyd's brother to testify before Congress on police accountability
(CNN) -- George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd , will testify before Congress on Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 6:30:32 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Columbia NAACP marches against racial injustices
Columbia NAACP marches against racial injustices
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents marched Saturday in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The president... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 6:09:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

MU athletics employees take pay cuts, furloughs amid budget crisis
MU athletics employees take pay cuts, furloughs amid budget crisis
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Employees making over $60,000 in the MU athletics department will take a three-month pay cut beginning... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:44:27 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Facebook post draws 1,000-plus comments about racism at Rock Bridge High
Facebook post draws 1,000-plus comments about racism at Rock Bridge High
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The principal of Rock Bridge High School will host a Zoom meeting Sunday to listen to... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:36:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

State extends community testing to 21 counties
State extends community testing to 21 counties
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The first round of open state testing in six counties around the state has resulted in... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:29:44 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Coronavirus continues to hit Missouri revenues
Coronavirus continues to hit Missouri revenues
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Missouri continue to drop because of the coronavirus. State Budget Director Dan... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:21:29 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Man charged with driving through protest crowd, firing gun
Man charged with driving through protest crowd, firing gun
BRENTWOOD (KSDK-TV) — A man has been charged with driving through a crowd of peaceful protesters in suburban St. Louis... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:16:06 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Attorney defends Missouri teen over 'I can't breathe' video
Attorney defends Missouri teen over 'I can't breathe' video
KANSAS CITY (The Kansas City Star) — An attorney is defending a Missouri woman who withdrew from the University of... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 4:54:26 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia's recycling to resume normalcy this week
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia's recycling to resume normalcy this week
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. ... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Friday, setting him up for a bruising challenge to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 9:45:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

WATCH: Police, Protests and Progress: A candid conversation on KOMU 8
WATCH: Police, Protests and Progress: A candid conversation on KOMU 8
COLUMBIA - This week KOMU 8 will air a longform discussion among local law enforcement leaders, a community activist and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 9:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Columbia health director calls racism a public health emergency
Columbia health director calls racism a public health emergency
COLUMBIA — Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia and Boone County's Public Health and Human Services, wrote a letter to the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 9:02:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Protesters gather outside Jefferson City Police Department
Protesters gather outside Jefferson City Police Department
JEFFERSON CITY – About 20 people gathered in front of the Jefferson City Police Department on Friday to fight racial... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 8:40:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Boone County Fair canceled by city
Boone County Fair canceled by city
COLUMBIA —The Boone County Fair has been canceled for the 2020 season, according to a news release from the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 8:17:23 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Protestors get too close, but local officials not calling for action
Protestors get too close, but local officials not calling for action
JEFFERSON CITY - For protesters across the country, social distancing isn't what's on their mind when they protest. It's George... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 7:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Former Madison, Mo. substitute teacher sentenced to prison
Former Madison, Mo. substitute teacher sentenced to prison
COLUMBIA - Ty Gramley, of Columbia, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 6:13:05 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News
