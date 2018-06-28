MU Wrestling Prepares for Nationals

COLUMBIA - The Missouri wrestling team will compete at the NCAA championship meet later this week in Philadelphia.

The Tigers are sending a school-record nine wrestlers to nationals.Last weekend, Mizzou finished in second place at the big-12 Championship Tournament.

"What I like about the team is they have grown up and matured. It was a young team in the beginning of the season, but they've matured and they've grown into a great team" Mizzou wrestling coach Brian Smith said.

"Our team, like coach said, have a lot of young guys.Everybody's improving and they've got a lot to work on, a lot improve on, which will make us a lot better in the future," freshman Alan Waters said.

"I feel good right now I feel healthy. I felt a lot better than I did in the Big-12 so I'm excited," junior heavyweight Dom Bradley said.

"A lot of the teams that we will be competing against this weekend, the Penn States, the Iowas, they're young teams too. That's what great programs are. Young guys stepping up," senior Todd Schavrien said.