Mud Mania Canceled

AP-MO--Mud Mania,0073Mud Mania event is canceled ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Last year's outbreak of rashes spells doom for Mighty Mud Mania. The event at Jefferson Barracks Park in south St. Louis County has been a tradition for more than two decades, allowing kids to play in a muddy mess. But last year, the county health department recorded 466 cases of an infection of the hair follicles involving children who participated. Park officials decided to end the late-July event. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-11-07 0838EDT