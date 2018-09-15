Mulch Fire Damages Denny's

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at Denny's restaurant, 1100 Knipp St., around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Arriving units reported light smoke inside of the building and building evacuation completed. A small smoldering fire was found on the exterior wall of the south side of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and fire fighters tore away a small section of exterior wall material to ensure fire had not spread to the inside of the building.

Fire investigators determined that the origin of the fire was at a corner of the building on the south side. The cause of the fire is likely discarded smoking materials igniting the mulch against the building. Damage is estimated at less than $5,000.

Restaurant managers told investigators that a person was seen smoking in the area where the fire occurred. When smoke became visible, an employee and a customer each obtained a portable fire extinguisher from the inside of the building and the customer used a fire extinguisher to put out most of the fire. The building was evacuated as a precaution and there were no reported injuries.

The restaurant will be required to close while cleaning takes place as smoke was in the building. The restaurant is expected to reopen on Wednesday morning.