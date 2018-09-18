Mulligan named Missouri's Commissioner of Higher Education

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri has a new commissioner of higher education.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education said in a release that the Coordinating Board for Higher Education on Wednesday appointed Zora Mulligan as Missouri's new commissioner of higher education.

David Russell retired as commissioner in February. Leroy Wade, deputy commissioner, has been interim commissioner since March 1. Mulligan takes over as commissioner of higher education on August 29.

The commissioner of higher education leads the Missouri Department of Higher Education, which is the board's administrative arm.

Mulligan, chief of staff for the University of Missouri system, has also been an assistant commissioner for the department, as well as general counsel and legislative liaison. She was also the executive director of the Missouri Community College Association from 2010 to 2014.