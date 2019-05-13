Multi-car pileup takes a toll on traffic on I-70

COLUMBIA - A multi-car pileup slowed down traffic on I-70 near the Stadium Boulevard exit Sunday afternoon.

Columbia police officer Rick Mabe said there were two vehicles involved in the accident. He said one of the driver's rear-ended the other vehicle.

Mabe said a third vehicle missed them and ended up hitting the wall.

One person sustained a minor injury and was sent to the hospital.