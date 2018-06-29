Multi-county car chase ends in crash

BOONE COUNTY- An overnight police chase stretching across three counties ended in a crash early Tuesday morning near an east Columbia neighborhood.

The Jefferson City Police Department said it began the pursuit of a white sedan just before 1:30 a.m. after 31-year-old driver Danna Peters failed to yield to a police car. JCPD said it attempted to pull over Peters at the intersection of Missouri Boulevard and Dix Road. There was a municipal warrant for her arrest.

The chase then went through New Bloomfield, north through Callaway County, west on Route F, and then ended on Route WW in Boone County.

Officials said the pursuit ended around 3 a.m. when Peters crashed the vehicle after all four tires were disabled by spike strips.

Corporal Matthew Halford of the Missouri State Highway Patrol told KOMU 8 News there was also a passenger in the car. Both Peters and the passenger were taken into custody. The passenger was later released and the driver was taken to University Hospital for complaints of injuries.

The Jefferson City Police Department, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were all involved in the chase.