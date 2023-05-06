COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a reported traffic collision late Friday night.
At approximately 11 p.m. on Friday May 5 multiple officers were dispatched to West Nifong and Bethel where upon arrival it was found that a collision involving four vehicles had occurred.
The incident resulted in one juvenile sustaining fatal injuries and another sustaining life-threatening injuries. One more juvenile sustained serious injuries, three juveniles and an adult female sustained moderate injuries, and one adult male was uninjured.
Columbia Police Department's Traffic Unit determined through investigation that a 2011 Toyota RAV4 containing five juveniles was traveling east on West Nifong at Bethel as a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling north.
The RAV4 drove through a solid red light and was struck in the passenger side by the Corolla. The RAV4 began to roll and struck a third vehicle while the Corolla struck a fourth. At least one occupant of the RAV4 was ejected. None of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts as the collision occurred.
The Columbia Police Department stated that accidents such as this are preventable and emphasizes to remember to always obey traffic signals, buckle seatbelts, keep mobile devices away and keep eyes on the road while operating a motor vehicle.