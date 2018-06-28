Multiple Accidents Cause Traffic Along I-70

BOONE COUNTY - Three separate accidents along I-70 backed up traffic around 6:45 Sunday evening.

According to the Boone County Fire Protection District, four motorcycles crashed into each other heading westbound on I-70 near mile marker 136. Though no one was severely injured, two of the motorists were taken to University Hospital while the other two refused medical treatment. Boone County Fire Protection says the accident may have been weather-related.

Across the median at approximately the same time, two cars heading eastbound on I-70 were also involved in an accident. And about a mile down the road near mile marker 137 another accident backed up traffic westbound.

Boone County Fire Protection District had several units at the scene, but there's no word yet on the exact cause of each accident nor the condition of any of the drivers involved.