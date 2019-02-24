Multiple businesses broken into, one burglarized

COLUMBIA - Multiple businesses around Peachtree Drive were broken into Saturday morning.

The French Laundry is the only one so far that has reported money missing.

The owner, Lori Anne Gaddy, said she thinks there were three burglars, because they left behind three jackets.

Cheryl Rosenfeld is a long-time customer of The French Laundry and said she remembers hearing about the burglary and thinking this couldn't happen there.

"It was shocking, I never would have thought," Rosenfeld said.

An employee of one of the burgled businesses said the burglars ripped open the tin exterior of the building, housing all of the businesses. They got inside The French Laundry. From there, they tried to get into The Axe House but an employee there said they didn't get through.

The burglars then went to The Trove Salon, a business located on the other side of The French Laundry. The co-owner, Stephanie Isaacs, said nothing was stolen.

They then went on to 44 Stone Public House next door. According to Isaacs, that business has security footage of two people breaking in, an employee saw them and they ran back through The Trove and left. KOMU 8 has not received security footage.

A CPD officer said a boutique was also broken into as well as a car outside Big O Tires.

John Seinm, a Big O employee, discovered the car's back window was broken when he saw glass on the ground.

"The tailgate was down and the black glass was shattered. A lot of the tool containers, there was tool bags, a couple tool boxes, you can tell they were all undone and rummaged through," Seinm said.

He said they're not sure if anything is missing. He did contact the owner of the car, a customer, who has seen the damage.

He said the people who broke in might have known to break the back window of the camper because that isn't connected to an alarm.

He also said the buildings' tin exteriors layer are easy to pry through.