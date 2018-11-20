Multiple Cars Broken Into in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins.

KMOV-TV reports that at least 15 cars were victimized during a one-hour period Sunday night in Forest Park. The cars were parked near the softball and baseball fields. Police say it was the third time in three weeks there have been multiple break-ins in Forest Park.

Hours later, thieves broke into more than a dozen cars on a parking lot in downtown St. Louis. Most of the victims were in a nearby nightclub.