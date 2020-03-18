Multiple county jails set to suspend visitations

COLUMBIA - The Osage County, Howard County and Audrain County Jails are suspending visitations in the wake of COVID-19.

The jails are practicing social distancing as recommended by the Center for Disease Control to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Osage County Jail will suspend all visitors except lawyers and limit interaction "on the administrative side". The visitor restrictions are set until April 7. The situation will then be reviewed at that time.

The Howard County Jail will suspend visiting hours until April 3. Inmates are still allowed to contact loved ones via calls, emails, texts and US mail.

The Audrain County Jail has cancelled visitation until at least April 15. Inmates will be allowed to contact loved ones numerous ways including video visitation. Patrol Deputies and Detectives have been asked to limit personal contacts and handle non-emergency calls over phone when possible.