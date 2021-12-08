JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City police department released the state of multiple people injured in different crashes.
On December 6th, JCPD responded to a crash on the 2500 block of W. Edgewood Drive where according to JCPD a Ford Escape attempted to merge into traffic heading westbound, where the driver hit a Honda Pilot. The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries.
On Wednesday morning, JCPD responded to a crash at Scenic Drive that left one person seriously injured. According to JCPD, a Honda CRV turned left from Scenic Drive into a path of a Suzuki GS 500 X which was heading north on Eastland Drive. The driver of the Suzuki was transported to the local hospital with serious injuries.
Later on Wednesday, JCPD responded to an incident at the 200 block southbound of the Missouri River Bridge. According to JCPD a Ford Fusion changed lanes and hit a Lincoln Town Car, causing it to veer off the roadway into a concrete wall. The three passengers in the Lincoln car were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.