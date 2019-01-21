Multiple fire departments assist in Holts Summit house fire

HOLTS SUMMIT - The weather conditions on Saturday made it difficult to put out a two-story house fire, firefighters said.

The Holts Summit Fire Department was notified of the fire around 7:30 p.m. on County Road 4029.

When firefighters arrived, the residents had already escaped the home, which was fully involved.

The Holts Summit Fire Department was still working to get the fire under control late Saturday evening.

The New Bloomfield Fire Protection District, the South Callaway Fire Protection District, the North Callaway Fire Protection District and and the Jefferson City Fire Department all assisted in putting out the fire.