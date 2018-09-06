Multiple fire departments working to extinguish fire in Belle

BELLE - Members of the Belle, Bland, Linn, Owensville and Vichy Fire Departments were fighting a structure fire on Alvarado Avenue in Belle Tuesday night.

According to Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman, the ABC Clothing Store and the apartments above it caught on fire.

According to Heitman's Facebook page, all residents were accounted for.