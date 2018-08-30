Multiple former Tigers signed by NFL teams

UPDATED 5/1/2017 8:40 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA — The 2017 NFL Draft concluded Saturday following seven total rounds of selections.

No Mizzou players were taken either Friday or Saturday. The only former Tiger selected was defensive end Charles Harris at pick 22 to the Dolphins.

The NFL allows for former collegiate players to sign with teams after the draft if they aren't selected. Here are some of the Mizzou athletes that will compete for an NFL roster spot in the fall:

Tight end Sean Culkin agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Culkin caught 61 passes for 601 yards and two touchdowns in his career.





Cornerback Aarion Penton, a first-team All-SEC performer, agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. The St. Louis-native finished his career with 132 total tackles, including eight for loss, 10 interceptions and 31 passes broken up. He led the SEC with 17 passes defended in 2016.





Defensive tackle Josh Augusta announced that he will suit up for the New England Patriots. He played all four seasons as a Tiger, earning 20 career tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups and a interception. Augusta also carried the ball 10 times as a senior for two touchdowns on short yardage situations.

Yes it's true I'm going to be a New England Patriot #blessed ???? — Josh Augusta (@mizzousavage) April 29, 2017





Linebacker Donavin Newsom agreed to a contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The St. Louis native led Mizzou in 2016 with 73 tackles, including 5.5 for loss. He also recorded three sacks, four pass breakups and forced a fumble.





Long snapper Jake Hurrell agreed to a contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Hurrell won team honors as Special Teams Player of the Year as a freshman in 2013.





Defensive tackle Ricky Hatley signed with the Houston Texans. Hatley had 67 tackles and three sacks in his four seasons with the Tigers.





MU announced that cornerback John Gibson signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Gibson is credited with 86 career tackles and five interceptions.





Former defensive lineman Harold Brantley, who played last season at Northwest Missouri State, agreed to sign with Cincinnati. Brantley missed all of the 2015 season after suffering serious injuries in a car accident and was dismissed in an unrelated incident before the season started in August.

Other Mizzou players yet to be signed include linebacker Michael Scherer, running back Alex Ross, and wide receiver Chris Black.