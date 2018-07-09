Multiple people injured in accident on I-70

COLUMBIA- Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-70 Friday night, and one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 8:30 on eastbound I-70 in between Range Line Street and Providence Road.

Police say the crash involved three cars and a tractor-trailer.

The crash has backed up traffic for miles as crews clean up the debris.

(Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to correct the number of vehicles involved in the accident and for clarification. KOMU regrets this error.)