Multiple Rallies Planned At State Capitol Building Today

JEFFERSON CITY - The state capitol building may be busier than usual. Thousands of people are expected to attend three different rallies, according to the Missouri Office of Administration. Two of those rallies are in protest of legislation approved by President Obama.

A group called "Americans for Prosperity" will host the "Hands Off My Health Care" rally as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of the Affordable Health Care Act. The act was signed into law two years ago.

Missouri Right-to-Life will host its "Pro-Life Action Day" rally within the capitol building rotunda. Protestors will gather to speak out against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services mandate requiring individuals and institutions to cover abortion, contraception and sterilization for employees.

The Missouri State Building and Construction Trade Council may have the largest turn-out with an expected 4,000 people in attendance. Protestors will rally against building trade issues that may impact working families and the state's economy.