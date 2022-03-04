COLUMBIA - Several roads and sidewalks across the city are scheduled to be closed due to AT&T installation next week.

According to a press release, the closures will begin Thursday, March 10 and last through Thursday, March 17.

The closures are a result of small cell wireless facility installation in Columbia. The release said contractors for AT&T will install the facilities at five separate locations.

Work is scheduled each day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Locations impacted by the work include:

- A lane restriction of the eastbound lane and a sidewalk closure on the south side of West Smith Drive will occur between Somerset and Louisville drives.

- A lane restriction of the eastbound lane and a sidewalk closure on the south side of Rainbow Trout Drive will occur between Coho Court and Scott Boulevard.

- A lane restriction of the westbound lane of Walther Court will occur east of Concordia Drive.

- A lane restriction of the eastbound lane of Faurot Drive will occur between Rothwell Drive and Devine Court.

- A lane closure of the southbound lan e and a sidewalk closure on the west side of South Ninth Street will occur between Conley Avenue and University Avenue.

