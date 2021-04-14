COLUMBIA - Multiple lane closures and restrictions are scheduled for Columbia roads, as crews perform repairs and installations, Columbia Public Works announced Wednesday.
Starting Monday, April 19, the following roads will be impacted as crews install new small cell wireless facilities:
The north westbound lane of East Broadway between Old Highway 63 North and Broadway Bluffs Drive, and the sidewalk on the north side of the road will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The north westbound lane of the East Broadway between Old Highway 63 North and Williams Street, and the sidewalk on the north side of the road. will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The East Broadway closures will not occur on the same day, Columbia Public Works said.
The southbound lane of John Garry Drive between West Southampton Drive and North Cedar Lake Drive, and the sidewalk on the west side of the road will have lane restrictions in place.
The westbound lane of West Phyllis Avenue between Parkade Boulevard and Bear Creek Drive will have lane restrictions in place.
The southbound lane of McBaine Avenue between West Ash Street and West Broadway, and the sidewalk on the west side of the street will be closed.
Bouchelle Avenue between South William Street and College Avenue will have lane restrictions
The northbound lane of Ashland Road between East Stadium Boulevard and Canyon Drive will be closed.
The northbound lane of Nocona Parkway between Ponderosa Street and Kentsfield Lane will have lane restrictions put in place.
The eastbound lane of Club Village Drive between Sedona Villas Drive and Forum Boulevard, and the sidewalk on the south side of the road will have lane restrictions put in place.
The westbound lane of Penn Terrace between Golden Bear Drive and the I-70 Connector will have lane restrictions between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Columbia Public Works expects work to be completed by Friday, April 23, weather permitting.
Sidewalks on the north side of East Broadway between Hitt Street and College Avenue, and the west side of Hitt Street between East Broadway and Cherry Street will also be closed beginning Monday, April 19, as crews install fiber optic cables for future 5G cell service.
Columbia Public Works expects installation to be completed by April 30.