Multiple roads closed across mid-Missouri due to flooding

Wednesday, May 22 2019
By: Lindsey Wilkerson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Many roads across mid-Missouri are closed due to recent storms and heavy rain, and with more storms expected to move in Wednesday night, MoDOT is preparing for more flooding and road closures.

Here is a list of current road closures:

Callaway County

  • Route 94 at Logan Creek (west of Portland) is closed due to water over the roadway.  

Camden County

  • Route H is closed between Stoutland in Camden County and Route BB in Laclede County. 

Cooper County

  • Route V is closed south of Route 179.

  • Route HH is closed north of Pilot Grove. 

  • Route OO is closed between Route M and Short Drive.

Dent County

  • Route TT is closed at Crooked Creek, east of Route 19.

Howard County

  • Route H is closed between County Roads 222 & 201, northwest of Fayette. 

  • Route Z is closed between County Roads 341 & 343, west of New Franklin. 

Laclede County

  • Route J is closed east of Conway, between Palm Drive and Platte Drive due to flooding at the Osage Fork and Parks Creek. 

  • Route H is closed between Stoutland in Camden County and Route BB in Laclede County. 

  • Route B is closed south of Route 32 at North Cobb Creek. 

  • Route FF is closed at Bear Creek, South of Route 133 between Kerby Road and James Road. 

Moniteau County

  • Route 179 is closed at Sandy Hook, southeast of Jamestown.

Morgan County

  • Route BB is closed north of Stover at Gabriel Creek. 

Phelps County

  • Route J is closed north of the Route M intersection along the Big Piney River. 

MoDOT reminds drivers to never driver around barriers put up in front of flooded roads. Also, be cautious of driving on wet roads; slow down to avoid hydroplaning, leave extra space to brake, and turn your headlights on if windshield wipers are needed.

More details on flooded road closures and live traffic conditions are also available on MoDOT's Traveler Information Map or by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). Safety tips are available at modot.org/central-district-flooding-information.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

