Multiple Sclerosis Fundraiser Held at Tallulah's

COLUMBIA - Downtown shoppers were able to shop and donate money to a good cause on Wednesday night.

A benefit for multiple sclerosis awareness and prevention was held at Tallulah's on Wednesday. The "Shop 'n Sip" event offered wine and appetizers after a donation of $10. The proceeds will go directly to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Multiple Sclerosis Society of Central Missouri.

Denise Falco, community development manager for the Gateway Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Central Missouri helped put together the event, which had wine donated from the Serenity Valley Winery in Fulton.

Flaco explains that within the Gateway Chapter community, 6,800 citizens are currently living with multiple sclerosis. This event will raise money for service resources and benefits for these community members, some of which reside in Columbia. The Gateway Chapter currently helps raise money for people with the disease in 90 counties, both in Illinois and Missouri.

"It's always nice to see Columbia citizens come out to support our cause. Every dollar counts for what we are trying to achieve for local citizens battling the disease," said Falco.

The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Central Missouri is scheduling four walks and one 5K next spring to raise more money for the local Gateway Chapter for multiple sclerosis.