Multiple suffer injuries in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY - 11 people suffered minor to serious injuries Friday in a crash on Highway 54 westbound, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Zachary Puckert failed to yield to Paige Norman, which caused Puckert's vehicle to be "struck broadside" by Norman's vehicle, according to the police report.

Puckert was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and only two of his six passengers were wearing their seat belts.

The report also said Norman and her three passengers were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Puckett and two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries; three passengers suffered minor injuries and one passenger suffered moderate injuries. A four-year old suffered serious injuries and a seven-year-old suffered moderate injuries.

Norman and two passengers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and one of her passengers suffered moderate injuries, according the highway patrol.