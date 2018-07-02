Mumps Outbreak Hits Midwest

Now, there's more chance of mumps in Missouri because of an outbreak in Iowa.

"We don't know what exactly is causing this, said Brian Quinn of the state Department of Health and Senior Services. "I read the other day that this is the largest mumps outbreak in about 20 years."

The Midwest has reported 700 cases so far this year, about 400 more than in an average year.

Missouri has reported five cases this year, all in counties near the state's borders.

"Over about a five-year period, we would only see one or two cases of mumps per year," added Quinn. "So, even the five that we're seeing now is a pretty good increase over what we would typically see."

Quin said the best way to avoid mumps is to get a shot. College students are the most likely to get mumps because of their close living quarters, so they should take precautions.

"Wash your hands a lot," said student Fatma Haider. "Don't share lip sticks and lip gloss, and avoid people with the mumps."

Mid-Missouri has not reported any cases so far, but health officials are still watching for the virus.