MUPD: Alcohol arrests increase while drug arrests decrease

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD) released its annual report detailing campus crime and fire safety.

The report shows there were 444 alcohol-related arrests in 2013 compared to 313 in 2012 and 412 in 2011. mupdannualreport.pdf

MU Wellness Resource Director Kim Dude said the increase is actually a good thing.

"Our data shows that we've had a decrease in at-risk drinking and even in just drinking period among our students," she said. "I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that more students are being arrested."

Dude said there's a bar owners meeting Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Reynolds Alumni Center to discuss controlling underage drinking.

"If students find out that other students are being arrested then they're going to think 'wow that could happen to me so maybe I better make better choices too.'"

The data shows a decrease in drug arrests to 208 from 386 in 2011.

MUPD Captain Scott Richardson said the police department is just doing its job.

"Once our officer sees a drug violation then they will make an arrest," he said.