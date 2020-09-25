MUPD arrest man carrying knife on College Avenue

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department arrested a man who was carrying a knife near College Avenue and Anthony St., Thursday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m, police issued an alert of a man carrying a knife near College Avenue and Anthony St. warning people to stay away from the area.

Shortly before 3 a.m., MUPD arrested Nicholas Walters, 34, of Columbia. Walters was charged with for unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the fourth degree, felony resisting arrest and trespassing in the first degree, according to a release.

