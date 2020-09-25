MUPD arrest man carrying knife on College Avenue
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department arrested a man who was carrying a knife near College Avenue and Anthony St., Thursday morning.
At around 2:30 a.m, police issued an alert of a man carrying a knife near College Avenue and Anthony St. warning people to stay away from the area.
Shortly before 3 a.m., MUPD arrested Nicholas Walters, 34, of Columbia. Walters was charged with for unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the fourth degree, felony resisting arrest and trespassing in the first degree, according to a release.
MU issued an alert of a threatening person with a knife around 2:30 a.m, he was taken into custody at around 3 a.m.
More News
Grid
List
CPS parents and advocates want CPS to fully follow IEP guidelines Some CPS parents and special needs advocates said... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers will play the football season opener against Alabama, Saturday. Mizzou announced it is sold... More >>
in
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has put the first Black inmate to death since the Trump administration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some CPS parents and special needs advocates said CPS hasn't fully complied with Individualized Education Program (IEP) guidelines.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The circuit court system has had to make some major adjustments in the last few months to meet... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said he and his wife Teresa Parson are fine after their positive COVID-19 test... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, R, discussed the open Supreme Court seat and the possible next stimulus package with... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-17, activating the Missouri National Guard Thursday afternoon. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - At Thursday's UM System Board of Curators meeting, UM President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said the university's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is taking a different approach to solving the 2019 investigation involving the remains of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services revised its guidelines for long-term care facilities that choose to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County Public Health and Senior Services officials said they have seen a decrease in demand... More >>
in
ALTON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has ordered Missouri to sell part of nearly 4,200 acres of land it bought... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia police were dispatched to Passions Adult Boutique Thursday around 12:05 a.m. after a suspect demanded money while displaying... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Two additional individuals have been arrested for their role in the May 2017 homicide. During the 2017... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The UM Board of Curators voted to name the new center for Race, Citizenship and Justice after former interim... More >>
in
(AP)- Hospitals in Missouri’s third-largest city are approaching capacity due to a continuing surge of coronavirus cases. The Springfield... More >>
in