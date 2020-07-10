MUPD arrest suspect for sidewalk graffiti by Jefferson statue
COLUMBIA- University of Missouri Police Department officers arrested Columbia man Ian M. Laird, 20, for sidewalk vandalism near the Thomas Jefferson statue.
A petition circled in early June, calling to remove the statue of Jefferson because of the founding father's ties to slavery. The university announced they would not remove the statue.
The sidewalk graffiti was discovered June 21 on the Francis Quadrangle.
According to MUPD, Laird was issued a summons for one count of second-degree property damage, a class B misdemeanor.
Police say the case has been referred to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office and the MU Office of Student Accountability and Support.
