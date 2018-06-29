MUPD investigates possible sex offense on campus

COLUMBIA — According to the University of Missouri Police Department, someone reported a possible sex offense on Friday morning.

The victim said an unknown male assaulted her between 1:45 and 8 a.m. in the Dobbs residential hall group. The victim reported the assault on Friday afternoon.

No further information about the incident was available on Friday night. MUPD sent this information out to students around 10 p.m. in a Clery Release.

MUPD asked anyone with information on the incident to call Detective Sam Easley at 573-884-3721 or CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477.