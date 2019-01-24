MUPD investigating death of student on campus
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old student who was found unresponsive Tuesday in his residence hall room.
Boston Perry was pronounced dead at Mark Twain hall. The cause of death has not been determined.
Perry was a junior from Bethalto, Illinois.
Mark Twain resident Maisie Bess said there was a heavy police presence all afternoon and into the evening Tuesday. She recounted seeing four police cars and a stretcher, but said no residence hall staff answered anyone's questions.
“People don’t really want to talk about it because no one has specifics and they don’t want to be spreading false information," she said.
Another resident, Jennifer Bozich, said she lived on the same floor as Perry. She recieved some communication from her Residential Advisor.
“The email just told us that there had been a loss in the third floor community but didn’t give us much details about and told us that the counseling center would be in the meeting for those of us that needed it,” she said.Vice Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward expressed sympathy on behalf of the university.
“As a father myself, I can only express my deepest condolences to Boston’s parents and family,” he said. “Our thoughts are with them, his friends and classmates during this difficult time.”
In a press release, the university said counseling has been provided to students and others who knew Perry. Those seeking assistance are encourage to contact the MU Counseling Center at 573-882-6601.
