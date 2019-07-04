MUPD Looks for Suspect in Campus Sexual Misconduct
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department received notice of a man in his 20's exposing himself in Schurz Hall Thursday at around 10:45 a.m.
The department asks for anyone with information to call Detective Sam Easley at 573-884-3721 or CRIME STOPPERS at 573-875-8477. Individuals can also submit tips to 875tips.com. You don not have to give your name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500 if your information leads to an arrest.
