MUPD makes arrest in connection to robbery, suspected false report

COLUMBIA - An arrest for suspicion of filing a false report has been made in connection to a reported robbery Tuesday evening near Hospital Drive.

Rex Monroe, 28, made conflicting statements about the timeline of the events and the items taken when officers arrived, according to an MUPD press release.

MU Alert tweeted at around 6 p.m. warning students of the possible robbery.

MU Alert: Robbery near Hospital Dr. and Tiger Ave. Stay away from or leave the area. Police are responding. Update to follow. — MU Alert (@MUalert) July 17, 2018

Soon after, they described the possible suspects in a tweet.

MU Alert Update: Susps in robbery: 2 blck/males/red clothes/teens-early 20s 1 dreds/1 bald going east on Hos Dr 2-dr silver car. Stay away . MUPD investigating — MU Alert (@MUalert) July 17, 2018

At around 6:40 p.m., they said the scene was all clear.

MUPD is continuing the investigate the incident.