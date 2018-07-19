MUPD makes arrest in connection to robbery, suspected false report

By: Naomi Klinge, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - An arrest for suspicion of filing a false report has been made in connection to a reported robbery Tuesday evening near Hospital Drive.

Rex Monroe, 28, made conflicting statements about the timeline of the events and the items taken when officers arrived, according to an MUPD press release.

MU Alert tweeted at around 6 p.m. warning students of the possible robbery.

Soon after, they described the possible suspects in a tweet.

At around 6:40 p.m., they said the scene was all clear.

MUPD is continuing the investigate the incident.

