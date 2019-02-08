MUPD makes arrest in theft of Bird Scooters from storage facility
COLUMBIA — MU Police Department arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of stealing impounded Bird scooters from a campus storage facility over winter break.
Police arrested 32-year-old Anthony Hamilton, of Columbia, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, stealing, trespassing, property damage and counterfeiting because of a falsified temporary registration on his car.
Hamilton was in the Boone County Jail. His bond was set at $10,500.
