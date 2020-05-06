MUPD officer diagnosed with COVID-19 released from hospital

COLUMBIA - An MUPD police officer who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March was released from MU Health Care on Tuesday.

Officer Kevin Pigford was one of two MUPD officers who tested positive for the virus. The other officer has since returned to home and work. Pigford will return home and continue his recovery with his family.

MUPD posted this on Facebook to congratulate Pigford on his recovery.

On April 13, the department posted on its Facebook page about a fund to help support Officer Pigford. The post said 100% of proceeds will go directly to the officer's family.

According to the Facebook post, if you want to get involved make checks payable to Mick Deaver Fraternal Order of Police and fill in the memo line Covid-19. Then, mail them to 901 Virginia Avenue, C/O Mick Deaver Order of Police, Columbia, MO 65211.