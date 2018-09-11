MUPD Reports Rape Near MU Campus

COLUMBIA - MU Officials said a female student reported being raped near campus either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Officials said the female student reported to Residential Life early Sunday morning that she had been raped in the 800 block of Richmond Avenue.

Officials are working with the victim to make sure she receives the resources and assitance she needs.

No other details were available at this time.

If you have information on this crime, you are encouraged to contact MUPD at 573-882-7201.