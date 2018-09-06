MUPD Searching for Male Sexual Misconduct Suspect

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is looking for information on a male suspect who exposed himself on the MU campus Saturday.

MUPD received a report at approximately 3:46 p.m. Saturday about a white male exposing himself in University Avenue Garage. Police describe said he was possibly wearing a short sleeve red shirt and denim shorts at the time.

This is the second sexual misconduct incident released by MUPD in a month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn Spalding at (573)-882-5928 or CrimeStoppers at (573)-875-8477. You can also submit tips online at 875tips.com. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward up to $1500.