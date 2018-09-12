MUPD Seeking Assistance in Identifying Individuals

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department needs assistance in identifying identifying two individuals in reference to ongoing investigations.

Photos can be viewed at: www.mupolice.com/Assistance/November2011/nov11request.php

If you recognize the following individuals please call Sergeant Shawn Spalding at 573-882-5928 or crime stoppers at 573-875-(TIPS)