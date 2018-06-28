MUPD seeks help in identifying graffiti suspects

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is looking for the suspect who was involved in a graffiti act on campus.

The individuals in the photographs are suspect in vandalism involving graffiti on campus.

MUPD says the graffiti occurred in the early morning hours on April 11, 2018.

Anyone with information on who the suspects are should contact Detective Sam Easley, or Public Safety Information Specialist Sara Diedrich at (573) 882-3243.