MUPD: Sexual assault reported near campus

15 hours 17 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 7:53:00 PM CDT October 15, 2019 in News
By: Melody Cox, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD) is investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend near the MU campus. 
According to a news release, officers received a report saying a sexual assault happened at a house in the 400 block of Burnam Avenue. This is in the University of Missouri's Greek Town.
MUPD provided few details, stating a female was the victim of a sexual assault by a male acquaintance.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact MUPD at 573-882-7201 or call Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS

