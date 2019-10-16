MUPD: Sexual assault reported near campus

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD) is investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend near the MU campus.

According to a news release, officers received a report saying a sexual assault happened at a house in the 400 block of Burnam Avenue. This is in the University of Missouri's Greek Town.

MUPD provided few details, stating a female was the victim of a sexual assault by a male acquaintance.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact MUPD at 573-882-7201 or call Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS