MUPD shoots, kills armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri reports during a search for an armed robbery suspect in Columbia Wednesday night, the suspect engaged police and was shot and killed.

MUPD said one MUPD police officer was injured and at the hospital. The injury was not life-threatening.

At about 4:30 a.m. Chief Doug Schwandt said the MUPD police officer was shot in the finger. At around 8 a.m. MUPD confirmed the officer who was taken to the hospital from the gun shot wound had been released.

Multiple witnesses and a KOMU 8 News reporter said they heard shots fired at Hitt Street Garage just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The Associated Press said, "Columbia and university police say a college officer found the man late Wednesday on the garage's second floor and that shots were fired following an altercation between the two. A Columbia police officer arrived, and more shots were fired."

KOMU 8 News Anchor Christian Bryant reports more than a dozen police cars were on the scene, including one ambulance.

At roughly the same time, police were searching for Mark W. Adair in the same area. Adair was suspected of attempting to rob a woman outside a supermarket Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Jill Schlude said officials are 95 percent sure they have identified the deceased, however they plan on using fingerprint scanning to confirm it.

The Associated Press reports two officers involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave.

Missouri State Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

Here's a look at a timeline of tweets during the incident:

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect correct law enforcement agency titles).