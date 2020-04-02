MUPD warns of COVID-19 scams
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Police Department hasn't received any reports of scams related to COVID-19, yet. But in a statement from MUPD spokespeople Tuesday morning, the department shared a list of potential scams to be aware of related to the virus.
- Testing scams: involve fake at-home test kits or fraudulent door-to-door tests
- Treatment scams: involve fake cures, vaccines or other unproven treatments for COVID-19
- Supply scams: refer to fake shops, websites, social media accounts or email addresses that falsely promise to sell medical supplies in high demand like surgical masks
- Provider scams: involve people contacting people pretending to be doctors and demanding payment to treat friends or family for COVID-19
- Charity scams: involve people asking for money for people, groups and areas affected by COVID-19
- Phishing scams: involve people who claim to be national and global health authorities and trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal information
- App scams: occur when people create and manipulate mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 that will then insert malware
- Investment scams: involve fake stocks or products claiming to offer investment opportunityies for COVID-19 treatments
“In general, if an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said MUPD Crime Prevention Officer James Young in the statement. “If you question the legitimacy of an email or posting, don't click on it.”
If you think you've been scammed, contact MUPD at 573-882-7201 or the Missouri Attornet General's Office Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Three separate MU Zoom sessions were disrupted by individuals who entered the meetings uninvited and used "discriminatory... More >>
in
CUBA, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man was charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly coughed toward... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – As the COVID-19 pandemic forces more people to stay indoors, the beautiful weather is still drawing plenty of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Paying rent has become a challenge for thousands of Missourians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - COVID-19 has already changed many aspects of daily life, from visiting restaurants to attending school. Now, first responders... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson addressed the public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, saying the state plans to restrict... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Police chased down and arrested two people in a stolen car for multiple charges,... More >>
in
FAYETTE - Central Methodist University took steps to help rural Missouri medical professionals in the midst of COVID-19 by donating... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - COMO Youth Soccer, Sporting Columbia and Columbia Select started hosting daily practices using Zoom back when school got... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Postponing Tokyo 2020 will have provided a sense of relief to many Olympians but the delay in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School district announced Wednesday it's putting classes on pause through the end of the week... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the weather gets warmer and plants continue to bloom, season allergies will become more of an issue... More >>
in
In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Graham McCaulley about how the ongoing pandemic has affected... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - For Scott Denson, music is his escape from reality. And, during this global pandemic he knew he wasn't... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Former Kansas City Council woman Alissia Canady is running as a Democrat for Missouri lieutenant... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a 2018 law banning public union workers... More >>
in