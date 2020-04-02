MUPD warns of COVID-19 scams

1 day 15 hours 5 minutes ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 11:30:31 AM CDT March 31, 2020 in News
By: Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Police Department hasn't received any reports of scams related to COVID-19, yet. But in a statement from MUPD spokespeople Tuesday morning, the department shared a list of potential scams to be aware of related to the virus. 

 

  • Testing scams: involve fake at-home test kits or fraudulent door-to-door tests
  • Treatment scams: involve fake cures, vaccines or other unproven treatments for COVID-19 
  • Supply scams: refer to fake shops, websites, social media accounts or email addresses that falsely promise to sell medical supplies in high demand like surgical masks 
  • Provider scams: involve people contacting people pretending to be doctors and demanding payment to treat friends or family for COVID-19 
  • Charity scams: involve people asking for money for people, groups and areas affected by COVID-19
  • Phishing scams: involve people who claim to be national and global health authorities and trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal information 
  • App scams: occur when people create and manipulate mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 that will then insert malware 
  • Investment scams: involve fake stocks or products claiming to offer investment opportunityies for COVID-19 treatments 

 

“In general, if an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said MUPD Crime Prevention Officer James Young in the statement. “If you question the legitimacy of an email or posting, don't click on it.”

 

If you think you've been scammed, contact MUPD at 573-882-7201 or the Missouri Attornet General's Office Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222. 

 

 

