Murder Charge Dropped

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

A search the next day revealed 35 bone fragments and a tooth. The discovery fueled suspicion about Shaver's claims that he had killed as many as seven people and scattered their remains across his remote property. But Cass County prosecutor Teresa Hensley said today that an anthropologist had determined that bone fragments found on the land came from a medical cadaver. The murder charge was replaced with four felony charges of attempted first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and tampering.