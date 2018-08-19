Murder charge dropped in Arkansas man's shooting death

PINEVILLE — A southwest Missouri prosecutor has dropped a murder charge in a 2011 death of an Arkansas man, but charges could be refiled.

McDonald County Prosecutor Bill Dobbs on Monday dropped a first-degree murder charge against 43-year-old Fred Bremer, of Rogers, Arkansas. He was charged with the February 2011 death of 68-year-old Jack McCain, also of Rogers.

The Joplin Globe reports Dobbs didn't believe the case was ready for trial but said he would refile charges if that changes.

Prosecutors alleged Bremer drove McCain to a rural road eight miles east of Jane in McDonald County, Missouri, and shot him in the back as he ran away.

Dobbs said Bremer and McCain had previous business dealings but wouldn't say if that had a role in the slaying.