Murder Charge Dropped in St. Charles Hit-and-Run

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - An O'Fallon man charged in the July hit-and-run death of a 17-year-old in what police called a botched drug deal no longer faces a second-degree murder charge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Monday that the case against 19-year-old Kevin Labriado Jr. has been dismissed.

He declined to elaborate, calling Fort Zumwalt High School student Tyler Pinner's death an "open criminal case."

Nineteen-year-old Robert Bathe, also of O'Fallon, remains charged with second-degree murder in Pinner's death but could also face a lesser charge of manslaughter after a county grand jury's September indictment.

Labriado and Bathe reportedly had set up a deal to buy marijuana from Pinner, who was killed while hanging on to Bathe's truck as the suspect drove away.