Murder charge filed in 60-year-old jogger's shooting death

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Kansas City man was charged in the 2012 slaying of a 60-year-old man who was shot while jogging.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday she had charged Craig L. Brown with second-degree murder in the May 13, 2012, death of Harry Stone of Raytown.

Stone was shot around 7:15 a.m. and died in surgery.

Baker said Brown was in an automobile accident on Feb. 1, 2015, and police found a black Glock semi-automatic pistol in the glove box. The gun was test fired in June and matched the gun used to kill Stone.

The gun was tracked to a federal prison inmate, who said he sold it to Brown before Stone's shooting.

Brown is being held on $200,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.