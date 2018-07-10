Murder charge filed in death of Springfield woman

By: The Associated Press

MARSHFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old Springfield woman.

The Webster County Prosecuting Attorney on Friday charged Kevin Newman in the death of Ashley Onescu. She was last seen June 30, 2014, in Springfield getting into a car with two men she knew. Mushroom hunters found her remains outside Fordland last month.

Newman is currently jailed in Greene County on unrelated charges. His bail is set at $1 million.

Online court records do not indicate that Newman has an attorney.