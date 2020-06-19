Murder charges filed in hit and run

COLUMBIA — After the 74-year-old victim of a hit and run accident in Centralia died Wednesday, the driver has been charged with murder.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Kristin Mengwasser filed charges against Amy Rievley of second-degree murder, driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of another.

Mengwasser told KOMU she filed the updated charges after reviewing an updated probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday morning.

Rievley is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond, according to online jail records.